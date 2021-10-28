‘How Many More People Need To Die?’ ADL Head Writes Letter to Lachlan Murdoch Slamming Tucker Carlson’s ‘Conspiracy Theory’ 1/6 Special

Fox News and host Tucker Carlson is taking heat over an upcoming series he made called “Patriot Purge” about the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Carlson’s own coworker, Geraldo Rivera, called the series’ suggestion that the attack was a “false flag” event, “bullshit.”

On Wednesday Carlson played the trailer for the series on Fox News, though the show will air next week on the network’s streaming service, Fox Nation.

“The domestic war on terror is here,” says a man’s voice in the trailer. “It’s coming after half of the country.”

“The left is hunting the right,” alleges another. “Sticking them in Guantanamo Bay, for American citizens, leaving them there to rot.”

“False flags have happened in this country,” says one woman. “One of which may have been January 6th.”

On Thursday, the Anti-Defamation League became the latest critic. ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote a letter to Fox News CEO and Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch, ripping the series.

“Let’s call this what it is: an abject, indisputable lie and a blatant attempt to rewrite history,” read the letter. “As an organization committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of hate, we remain deeply concerned that the false narrative and wild conspiracy theories presented by Carlson will sow further division and has the potential to animate violence.”

Greenblatt wrote that “Carlson’s embrace and amplification of white supremacist talking points galvanizes extremists and mobilizes their movements. We know this because we have been at the forefront of tracking extremism for decades.”

The letter told Murdoch that ”you are giving license to yet another conspiracy theory: that January 6th was an inside job with the intention of rounding up and imprisoning conservatives.”

Greenblatt continued, “As the head of a well-established news organization, I have to ask: where is the line for you and Fox? How many more people need to die or how many individuals must subscribe to groundless conspiracies before you say enough is enough? Inflammatory rhetoric of this sort is neither legitimate political discourse nor spirited debate. It is dangerous rhetoric that could catalyze violence, whether directed at the Jewish community or other minority groups.”

The letter closed by asking Murdoch not to air the series.

“I strongly urge you to reconsider airing this program. It has the potential to fuel misdirected anger and unrest, let alone harm toward our public officials and elected leaders precisely at a time when our nation needs to start to heal.”

Last month the ADL called on Fox News to fire Carlson for promoting “the great replacement” theory, which states that non-Whites are being allowed into the United States to dilute the political power of White people.

Carlson addressed the ADL’s call for his termination during an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s podcast.

“Oh, fuck them,” he said.

“The ADL was such a noble organization that had a very specific goal, which was to fight anti-Semitism,” he said. “That’s a virtuous goal. I think they were pretty successful over the years. Now it’s operated by a guy who’s… just an apparatchik of the Democratic Party.”

