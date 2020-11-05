Local News Team Blows Up Pro-Trump Lawyer’s False Voter Fraud Claims

A local news team in Detroit was thrust into the center of conspiracy theories this week when one of their photographers was falsely accused of enabling voter fraud.

The false claims originate from the website Texas Scorecard, which ran a post about “suspicious activity” that was filmed by a poll watcher outside of a vote processing center. The website sourced the video to Kellye SoRelle — identified as a member of the group, Lawyers for Trump. SoRelle insinuates that the video shows a man pulling a ballot box out of a van, loading it into a wagon, and wheeling it into the center after the polls closed.

Multiple projections indicate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is going to win Michigan, though President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has filed lawsuits to dispute the outcome and raise voter fraud claims there and in other states. SoRelle’s video drew pick-up from conservative commentators, and Texas Scorecard ran with other images to suggest “suitcases and coolers moving in and out of the secure area where mail-in ballots were being counted.”

The claims from both parties were shot down, however, by ABC 7ABC and several of their reporters who’ve said the man on film was a network photographer bringing in equipment for their ongoing election coverage.

It’s almost comical that they point out the coolers and “suitcases” but don’t point out the obvious tripod and camera.

After a 14-ish hour shift, I wish I would have thought to bring a cooler. — Jennifer Ann Wilson WXYZ (@JennaWils) November 5, 2020

Reporter Jenn Schanz also addressed the allegations against the network by doing a segment showing that the wagon was theirs, and the box was for camera tech.

Watch above, via WXYZ.

