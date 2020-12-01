Lou Dobbs dismissed concerns from Georgia officials over the concerns they’ve been publicly raising about disturbing violent threats they’ve been receiving.

Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — who has publicly pushed back on the conspiracy theories pushed by President Donald Trump and his allies — has received death threats. His wife has received serious threats as well.

Multiple Georgia officials have spoken out about these threats, culminating in an angry and emotional press conference from Georgia voting systems manager Gabriel Sterling Tuesday detailing the threats others have gotten and demanding that the president denounce them.

Fox News correspondent Steve Harrigan recapped the latest election developments in Georgia Tuesday.

Dobbs continued tearing into Bill Barr as he asked if the AG has looked into what’s happening in Georgia.

Harrigan at one point took note of the “extremely heated warning from Georgia officials that the rhetoric could incite violence here in Georgia and that it it needs to be toned down.”

This is how Dobbs responded to Georgia officials’ concerns about violent threats:

“They’re worried about violence now? They don’t mind doing violence to the electoral system, they don’t mind defeating the will of the majority in the state, but rhetoric is concerning to them. I see.”

