Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs tonight went off on Senator Lindsay Graham — an ally of President Donald Trump’s, for not doing more as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee to conduct investigations the president and people around him have called for.

Comments Graham (who has reportedly started deposing witnesses in an investigation into FISA abuse) made about FISA reform today were not good enough for Dobbs:

“Lindsey Graham saying that he just can’t go along with Senator Rand Paul in seeking to reform FISA and he wants a little time to be deliberative. At what point is there going ot be an accountability quotient in this town that smacks of anything like real journalism?”

Byron York said other Republicans are “frustrated” with Lindsey Graham, but DObbs said they should be “INFURIATED.”

“He hasn’t done a damn thing as the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, promising all the while that he will be investigating the investigators, he will be pursuing truth, justice and the American way,” Dobbs declared. He is an absolute non-entity!”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

