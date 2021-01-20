With the Trump presidency in the rearview mirror, Lou Dobbs’ anger at the Republican party reached another boiling point on Wednesday and he turned his ire on Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee.

In speaking with Leo Terrell about how many Trump supporters would gladly follow him to a “Patriot Party” and abandon the GOP, Dobbs went after three Republican leaders in particular: Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and McDaniel.

Dobbs railed at McConnell and McCarthy for saying the president bore responsibility for his supporters’ violent rioting at the Capitol, but went after McDaniel in particular and put GOP’s losses at her feet:

“Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, as RNC chair, lost the Senate control, she also lost the presidency. And she has been reelected to head the RNC. In point of fact, all three bear tremendous responsibility for what we saw ensue from November 3rd on, and the results.”

Dobbs even said that McConnell and McCarthy do not deserve the offices they hold for their attacks on the president.

He circled back to McDaniel minutes later and said, “I like her, Leo. I think she’s a wonderful person. She lost. The Republican party has to demand that their leaders win and that that they fight for the party, for its values.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

