Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs asked Monday if heads on the Trump campaign need to roll after the crowd size at the president’s Tulsa rally fell below hyped-up expectations.

Dobbs noted the statement from the Trump campaign about weeding out bogus numbers, but said, “What’s unclear is whether those bogus numbers were weeded out before or after [Brad] Parscale announced on Twitter that there’d been over a million ticket requests for the rally.”

“We’ve asked for comment from the Trump campaign. We — well, we have yet to hear, hear back. That’s all I can say. We’re not getting an answer,” Dobbs added. “The campaign does say that over ten million viewers watched the rally online. That’s pretty spectacular.”

In talking with Ed Rollins, Dobbs said there’s no question this is “a mess for the campaign.”

“Not necessarily for the president, but it’s a mess for him,” he continued. “Should heads roll? Should there be a is shake-up? What should happen here?”

Rollins noted how the president appears consistently behind in the polls before saying they have to “shake the campaign up.”

“My concern about Brad, who I don’t know, is a guy who basically has a bunch of operations that he’s running. He’s never run a campaign before, he was the digital guy four years ago. He has the great confidence of Jared Kushner who’s also never been in a real campaign before,” Rollins said.

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]