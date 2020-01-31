Lou Dobbs: ‘Why in the World’ Would McConnell Agree to Hold Acquittal Vote Until After SOTU?

Lou Dobbs tonight praised the Senate vote rejecting witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, but he wasn’t too happy about the acquittal vote happening a couple of days from now.

Dobbs was irked that Mitch McConnell would agree to have the acquittal vote after the State of the Union — this coming Wednesday, February 4th.

“Why in the world would the Majority Leader agree to run this thing through the State of the Union address?”

Per multiple reports, McConnell spoke with the president about setting the vote and POTUS “signed off” on the deal.

Ed Rollins agreed and said they should’ve shut it down tonight, arguing “co-conspirators at the New York Times” could keep running reports on what’s in John Bolton’s book.

Rollins hit Bolton as trying to “get even” with a president that “brought him out of the darkness,” saying he’s jabbed Trump with a knife in the back.

At one point Dobbs said “it’s not really an impeachment” because it was a “partisan impeachment” that the Senate ultimately “rebuffed.”

Rollins touted GOP unity while pointing out Mitt Romney and Susan Collins voted to call witnesses, saying of Collins she “probably signed her death warrant.”

“Collins is a dead woman walking.”

“She should be welcome in the Democratic party,” Dobbs remarked. “How about Romney? He should be welcome?”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

