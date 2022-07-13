Of the many gobsmacking moments of Tuesday’s January 6th hearings was the stunning description of a raucous Oval Office meeting held on December 18th related in breathtaking detail by multiple subjects.

Maggie Haberman revealed on CNN’s AC360 Wednesday night that in her esteem, former President Donald Trump was given an almost charitable portrayal in the proceedings as the hearing made the former president almost appear to be a nonfactor, which she said is “a real problem.”

Haberman can speak on the topic with great authority, and not because of the journalistic rewards she has collected over the past few years for her reporting. She covered this bonkers meeting in great detail the following day, evidenced by this sample tweet from Dec 19th, 2020:

The meeting got raucous, with various administration members drifting in and out and different people arguing. Powell told others they were quitters, people people briefed on the meeting https://t.co/wUB8ZMrPxp — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 19, 2020

Cut to Tuesday’s Select Committee proceedings which opened with the retelling of the now-infamous December 18th meeting. While that was happening, Haberman tweeted “Somehow the committee testimony featured live *underplayed* how crazy that Dec 18 meeting was. People were in tears of frustration afterward because of all the shouting.”

Somehow the committee testimony featured live * underplayed * how crazy that Dec 18 meeting was. People were in tears of frustration afterward because of all the shouting. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 12, 2022

Anderson Cooper addressed the above tweet, asking Haberman “You tweeted today that the testimony underplayed how crazy that meeting was.”

“To be clear, the participants of that meeting that we heard from themselves, which we had not before — that was pretty striking. Hearing them describe on the record how nuts they found this,” she explained.

“You know, there was something lost in some of the details. There was obviously exchanges that were described with Mike Flynn. I thought that was very dramatic. There were other things going back and forth. Trump was in and out. He was almost a nonfactor in descriptions of that meeting. That is a problem. He was a factor. He was asking lots of questions and making lots of points,” Haberman said.

She later explained that at least one of the meeting’s participants was in tears, but only revealed when pressed by Cooper that she didn’t believe it was Sydney Powell who was crying.

Watch above via CNN.

