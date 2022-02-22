Malcolm Nance Claims Trump Owns ‘Bloody’ Invasion After He ‘Extorted’ Ukraine for Missiles It Ended Up Getting

MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance said Ukrainian blood could soon be on the hands of former President Donald Trump, citing Trump’s alleged extortion of the country in 2019 during the infamous “perfect” phone call.

Nance argued that Trump extorted Ukraine in 2019, thus denying the country crucial Javelin missiles.

The issue with Nance’s claim: Ukraine got the missiles in question – and more.

Nance joined The Beat on Tuesday evening, where he told host Ari Melber Trump could soon be responsible for bloodshed.

Melber aired a clip of Trump calling Putin “savvy” on The Buck Sexton Show, and asked Nance for his thoughts.

“Dictators are going to talk like dictators, right?” Nance said. “Game knows game, And Donald Trump, in this particular circumstance, look, he’s an autocrat.

“I said that when he became president. Putin’s strategy is to create an axis of autocrats, and Trump was the American wing.”

Nance further accused Trump of being “anti-democratic,” before predicting a potentially bloody conflict, which he said the former president will own:

Look, this is going to get bloody. Donald Trump is going to be responsible for a lot of it. I mean, he extorted this country with the anti-tank missiles they need now to defend themselves. All I know is, we haven’t given Ukraine enough missiles here to really stop what’s coming. But if we do, well, maybe this whole thing can be reversed a bit.

Nance was referring to the controversial 2019 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump asked the newly-elected leader for a “favor” during a call that got him impeached.

Democrats alleged Trump was leveraging missiles in order to pressure Ukraine into looking into Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine.

But ABC News reported a sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine was approved by the Trump administration in 2017, and that another sale was approved in October 2019 – after Trump’s call with Zelensky became public.

Ultimately, $39 million in missiles were sold, which was in addition to $400 million in military aid which had already been approved.

Ukraine purchased yet another order of missiles from the Trump administration in December of 2019, NPR reported.

Just four weeks ago, the Ukrainian military procured 300 Javelins missiles from the Biden White House.

The U.S. embassy in Kyiv bragged an assortment of weapons totaling $200 million to help Ukraine defend itself:

~300 Javelins. 79 tons of security assistance for 🇺🇦’s armed forces. Tonight, the third shipment of $200 million in assistance authorized by President Biden arrived at Boryspil Airport in Kyiv. The 🇺🇸 stands with 🇺🇦, and we will continue to provide 🇺🇦 the support it needs. pic.twitter.com/RIPMLMOmIY — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) January 25, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognized the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, which presumably gives Moscow a pretext to use its military against Ukraine.

But Ukraine is armed with anti-tank missiles, which it has purchased repeatedly since the infamous phone call, apparently unbeknownst to Nance.

The country’s military is well-armed, thanks to years worth of aid which has been offered spanning multiple White House administrations.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

