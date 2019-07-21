CBS’ Margaret Brennan held a very contentious interview with Liz Cheney (R-WY) when the congresswoman used the discussion to accuse the media of concocting a racial controversy from President Donald Trump’s repeated slams on progressive congressional Democrats.

The Face the Nation interview started off with Brennan asking “why does the president as a matter of principal say unequivocally that non white Americans are just as American as anyone else?” This was in reference to Trump’s racist go-back-where-you-came-from tweets to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley, plus the chants of “send her back” at the president’s campaign rally last week.

“You have heard him say the chant was inappropriate…” Cheney began, though Brennan interjected to note “he also said they were patriotic.” From there Cheney went all in and accused the media of constructing a racial controversy from everything over the last few days:

“I think the news media really wants to make it about race. You just did it. This isn’t about race, gender, religion. These members of the House of Representatives…It’s not just these four, it’s some of the candidates running for president on the Democratic side fundamentally believe in policy that’s dangerous for this nation. As Republicans we will fight against those even if the mainstream media accuses us of racism when we do that.”

Cheney acknowledged that the chant was “wrong,” then steamrolled through Brennan’s follow-up questions in order to keep railing against the dangers of socialism. After taking multiple shots at “the squad’s” policy positions, Brennan finally got back in and countered that the president is saying they’re incapable of loving America.

Cheney accused the media of not being interested in covering the differences in policy positions, but Brennan countered again “that’s not what the president is talking about! He said I don’t believe the four congresswomen are capable of loving our country.”

Cheney called it “outrageous” to say the president isn’t talking about substance, and flung more accusations at the political press by telling Brennan “you don’t want to talk about that.”

Brennan eventually shifted gears by noting how Trump’s remarks have drawn international condemnation at this point, which Cheney dismissed as a ploy to “talk about it as if it had something to do with race.” The face-off continued with Brennan noting that some black Republicans have decried Trump on this issue, and Cheney grumbled about how the topic took time away from questions about Iran.

Watch above, via CBS.

