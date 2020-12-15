Maria Bartiromo Claims an ‘Intel Source’ Told Her ‘Trump Did in Fact Win the Election’

You might have missed it, in all the drama of yesterday’s Electoral College vote — a convention newsworthy insofar as the sitting president has refused to accept the results of an election he lost by seven million votes.

But Maria Bartiromo, a Fox anchor, on Monday morning cited an “intel source” declaring President Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election.

“Challenging election results, as we await today’s Electoral College decision, an intel source telling me that President Trump did in fact win the election,” Bartiromo said.

Of course, Trump did not win, Joe Biden did. That’s what the Electoral College voted to certify Biden’s victory. That’s why Republicans like Mitch McConnell aren’t thrashing against the upcoming inauguration of President Joe Biden, doing everything they can to stop it.

The Trump campaign has mounted a litany of legal challenges to the election, but despite public bluster, they have yet to actually present evidence of widespread election fraud in court.

After citing her perhaps overly confident “intel source,” Bartiromo brought on Alan Dershowitz, who was less optimistic. The lawyer said “the end of the line” for Trump’s legal challenges “came on Friday, when three justices that were appointed by President Trump all ruled against him.”

This isn’t the first time Bartiromo has cited sources in support of the theory this election was stolen. One such claim from Bartiromo was included in a legal threat to Fox News from voting systems company Smartmatic.

One source says that the key point to understand is that the Smartmatic system has a backdoor that allows it to be, or that allows the votes to be, mirrored and monitored allowing an intervening party a real-time understanding of how many votes will be needed to gain an electoral advantage.

Sure, that claim sounded insane when Bartiromo first made it last month. Smartmatic — which was involved in one single county in the 2020 election: Los Angeles — also says it’s wrong on the facts, and is demanding a retraction.

