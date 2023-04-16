Marjorie Taylor Greene Fires Back at Lindsey Graham By Posting Photoshopped Pic of Senator Hoisting a Bud Light With Trans Influencer’s Image

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) dredged up unseemly innuendos about Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after he criticized her defense of the man suspected of leaking classified military documents.

On Sunday, Greene tweeted a picture of Graham holding a can of Bud Light with Dylan Mulvaney’s face on it. The trans influencer has been featured on Bud Light’s cans as part of an advertisement partnership, which has a recent source of right-wing culture war outrage.

The image Greene shared showing Graham holding up the beer can with Mulvaney’s image is a photoshopped fake. The original picture was captured by Jason Bahr for Getty Images. It shows Graham holding a glass of beer as he stood next to CNN anchor Dana Bash. It was taken in 2015, back when Graham was competing against former President Donald Trump for the 2016 Republican nomination.

Greene didn’t tweet an explanation for why she shared the photo, but hours earlier, Graham chastised her for defending alleged Pentagon leaker Jake Teixeira.

When Teixeira was arrested last week on charges of disseminating classified information, Greene defended him while claiming the Biden administration was persecuting him for being “white, male, christian, and antiwar.” Graham strongly disagreed on Sunday, saying that “for any member of Congress to suggest it’s okay to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terribly irresponsible! And puts America in serious danger.”

Greene’s invocation of the Mulvaney Bud Light cans might not be terribly surprising, given her frequent attacks on transgenderism. On the other hand, since Greene chose this manner of retaliating against Graham, it is possible she sought to dig up recurring insults about Graham that have to do with sexuality.

For years, Graham’s critics have insinuated that Graham is a bachelor because he’s gay. The notion is often perpetuated by Graham’s opponents on the Left, but it’s not exclusive to them.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com