Mark Levin Rages at Woodward, Calls for Book Boycott Because He ‘Sat On’ Milley China Story ‘For Months’

Mark Levin seethed at Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book Tuesday night, calling for a boycott because of one particular story they “sat on.”

One of the most stunning parts of Woodward and Costa’s book Peril, according to reports, is that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff allegedly called his Chinese counterpart to assure that “the United States would not strike.” Per the Washington Post:

“General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay,” Milley told him. “We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you.” In the book’s account, Milley went so far as to pledge he would alert his counterpart in the event of a U.S. attack, stressing the rapport they’d established through a backchannel. “General Li, you and I have known each other for now five years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.”

Levin said if this is true, Woodward and Costa “sat on this story for months and months.”

He accused them of dropping these details now because they can be on the Sunday shows “and make millions of dollars off this book.”

Levin decried the book as “attempt[ing] to trash President Trump,” and told Sean Hannity, “People should boycott this book. People should not reward these people at all for their conduct as so-called journalists.”

He proceeded to go on a tear against Milley — whom Trump himself accused of treason — and said if the report is true, “this SOB needs to be out of there as fast as possible, without a debate!”

Levin even suggested that had this story come out sooner, he could’ve been “kicked out of office” before the Afghanistan withdrawal.

However, he added, “If the story is false, my God, General Milley, you’re going to own the Washington Post.”

Levin ended by again telling people to boycott the book.

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported that, according to Pentagon officials, Milley had “two routine calls” with China and a dozen calls with NATO allies “to reassure them the US government was stable and to reassure China that the US did not plan a surprise attack, an effort to avoid misunderstanding.”

I am told that Gen Milley had 2 routine calls with his Chinese counterpart and more than a dozen calls with NATO allies after Jan 6 to reassure them the US government was stable and to reassure China that the US did not plan a surprise attack, an effort to avoid misunderstanding. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 14, 2021

