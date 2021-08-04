Mark Levin Says GOP Should Push to Impeach Biden, Talk About 25th Amendment: He’s Doing More Damage ‘Than Any Single One of Our Enemies’

Fox News host Mark Levin told Sean Hannity Wednesday that Republicans should work to impeach President Joe Biden, even invoking talk of the 25th Amendment.

He called Biden “the most disastrous president in modern American history” and even said, “This guy is a coward, he buckles to the radical left in his party, he’s a fool.”

Levin in part cited covid-positive migrants in the United States and called Biden “the dumbest man to ever be president.”

“He’s got a massive ego, he’s a narcissist.”

After bringing up the Biden administration’s new eviction moratorium, Levin said, “Republicans, have you heard of the word impeachment? Are you guys going to go down to the border and whine yourselves to death? I know you’re not in the majority but you need to start explaining to the American people. This man just violated a Supreme Court decision, this man has the border wide open in violation of our immigration laws. You impeach Donald Trump when he’s out of office because of a letter? You set up a phony incitement insurrection? This man is doing enormous damage to this country!”

He made it clear to Hannity he wants Biden impeached and removed:

Isn’t it time to remove this guy from the Oval Office or at least make an effort? So you tough guy Republicans who come on here, you tough guy Republicans on radio, how about it? The I-word, impeachment, let’s start to talk about it. Or the 25th amendment. It will never happen, but let’s start to talk about it. He’s doing more damage to this country as far as I’m concerned than any single one of our enemies.

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment reads, “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

The 25th Amendment was discussed a few times during the Trump administration, including after the January 6th riots, when people like Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R- IL) called for invoking it to remove Donald Trump.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

