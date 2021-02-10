Fox News Primetime guest host Mark Steyn tore into Bruce Castor as he wondered why Donald Trump couldn’t get anyone better to defend him as he faces impeachment.

Castor was criticized universally on Tuesday for his floundering, bizarre opening statement at Trump’s senate trial for incitement of insurrection. Trump, himself, was reportedly furious with Castor’s performance, and Steyn straight-up blasted him on Wednesday as Fox pulled away from covering the trial — while a chyron on screen read, “Why Can’t the President Get a Good Lawyer?”

“That was the worst opening statement I have ever heard yesterday,” Steyn said. “I will tell you, I would’ve fired that guy in the corridor 10 minutes afterwards.”

John Hinderaker, Steyn’s guest, followed up by saying Trump has “bad taste in lawyers” between Michael Cohen, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. He added that “the real story is that major law firms and high profile lawyers don’t dare represent Donald Trump.”

Steyn resumed the attack on Castor shortly after, slamming him for “staggering around” and failing overall to advance Trump’s position.

“What the hell?! That was his one opportunity to lay out a principled case!” Steyn exclaimed.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]