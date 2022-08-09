Matt Gaetz Says Trump ‘Absolutely’ Messed Up by Appointing Christopher Wray to Lead the FBI

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said former President Donald Trump “absolutely” made a bad hire when he appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray to his current position in 2017.

The comment was in relation to the FBI raid on Trump’s south Florida home Monday.

Gaetz, a close Trump ally, joined Newsmax TV’s Rob Schmitt to discuss the raid Tuesday evening.

“The reality is, if the FBI and DOJ are cheating to try and ensnare President Trump in criminality, it won’t even be the first time they’ve done it,” Gaetz said before accusing the FBI of attempting to “send a message” with the raid meant to help Democrats in the November midterms.

Schmitt then noted Trump nominated Wray, who replaced James Comey.

“FBI Director Christopher Wray has been not too interested in fighting back against what we’ve seen as a lot of partisan corruption, frankly, inside of the FBI,” Schmitt said. “This guy was a Republican appointee, he was a Trump appointee. Was this a bad hire by Donald Trump?”

“Absolutely,” Gaetz said. “I think it’s fair to say that it wasn’t ‘only the best people‘ that we had working at the FBI and the Department of Justice, even during Donald Trump’s tenure.”

Trump’s hire of Wray was immediately noted by some on the fringe right on Twitter Monday, after it was reported the former president’s home was search by FBI agents.

Trump has every right to be livid about this gross violation of his rights. He should be extra mad at whoever put Christopher Wray in charge of the FBI. https://t.co/PeveJfH5Yw — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 8, 2022

Chris Wray was Chris Christie’s personal lawyer (that’s who pushed him on Trump) and had the support of the insufferable Dick Blumenthal. He has far and away been Trump’s biggest personnel disaster. And it didn’t need to happen. The writing was on the wall. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 9, 2022

Trump appointed Wray. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 9, 2022

Donald Trump made Christopher Wray the Director of the FBI Christopher Wray just sent in his thugs to raid Trump’s house If Trump expects to take down the deep state, he better get real fucking serious about hiring people outside of the swamp — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) August 9, 2022

Trump described Wray “a man of impeccable credentials” when he nominated him.

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com