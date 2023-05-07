Matt Gaetz Seethes at ‘Disloyal Hackery’ After Vids Emerge of Him Prepping DeSantis on Handling Trump

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) groaned over the release of footage showing him working with Ron DeSantis (R) years ago while the governor-to-be was contemplating how to deal with Donald Trump.

On Sunday, ABC News’ aired newly-obtained videos from 2018 when DeSantis was still running for governor. Gaetz was an adviser for DeSantis back then, so the footage showed the two of them standing next to each other for a mock debate in which Gaetz asked DeSantis “Is there any issue upon which you disagree with President Trump?”

The clip was one of several where DeSantis was shown pondering how to address certain issues and stay in the good graces of the ex-president’s supporters. In response to the re-emerged videos, Gaetz got on Twitter to denounce the leak and condemn the release as “disloyal hackery.” He also rejected the idea that it casts DeSantis in an unflattering political light.

I ran the Desantis Debate Prep in 2018. Though I prefer Trump for President (bigly), the release of these videos by the person operating the camera is disloyal hackery that I do not abide. Staffers who leak on the candidates they’ve done work for deserve the reputations they… https://t.co/3FsmbLbtab — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) May 7, 2023

He didn’t say anything wrong. Still doesn’t make this leak honorable. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) May 7, 2023

This wasn’t me or Byron. We’ve both denounced it and we wouldn’t want to be treated this way. It was low class hackery, as we’ve called it. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) May 7, 2023

The footage also featured Byron Donalds (R-FL), who also advised DeSantis before getting elected to Congress. Donalds followed up on Gaetz by voicing his own disapproval for the “low class” footage release.

I was on the DeSantis Debate prep team. These tapes should not have been leaked. It's low class. https://t.co/zNClyHn0iL — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) May 7, 2023

Gaetz and Donald have bother endorsed Trump over DeSantis for president in 2024. DeSantis has yet to officially declare his candidacy, though politicos have long noticed his seeming efforts to build up his public profile for a potential run.

