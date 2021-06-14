McConnell Defends Bill Barr as Democrats Call for Hearings on Subpoenas: ‘Witch Hunt in the Making’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell decried Democrats’ calls for an investigation into the DOJ obtaining House members’ data and said it’s a “witch hunt in the making.”

In the past week news came out that the Trump Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for the communications of top House Intel Committee Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell. Over the weekend it was revealed that Apple was also subpoenaed for the records of then-White House counsel Don McGahn.

Democrats are calling for both former Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr to testify on the matter.

McConnell spoke on the Senate floor Monday and said they just want more “politically-motivated investigations.”

“Any outrage from Democrats that alleged criminal leaks within their own ranks rightly drew the attention of federal investigators rings completely hollow,” he said.

McConnell called it “particularly disappointing” that Democrats are going after Bill Barr over investigative decisions that predated his time at the Department of Justice,” and added, “Attorney General Barr served our nation with honor and with integrity. These latest attempts to tarnish his name bear the telltale signs of a witch hunt in the making.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN 2.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com