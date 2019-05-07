Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) accused Democrats of “suffering from Trump derangement syndrome” in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) accusing Attorney General William Barr of lying while testifying before Congress.

“I think we ought to put it to rest,” McConnell said of Robert Mueller‘s investigation during an interview with Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “Mueller spent two years on this, interviewed hundreds of people.”

“He reached the conclusion there was certainly no collusion on the part of the president’s part he brought no charges on obstruction,” he continued in the segment, which aired on The Story tonight. “They indicted a number of Russians that was clear what the Russians are trying to do he pointed to us, what else do we need to know? It’s time to move on.”

After MacCallum asked McConnell about some Republicans asking to launch an investigation into the origins of the special counsel, the senior senator from Kentucky pointed to the inspector general investigation into how the probe was “initiated” and added that if further questions are raised by an IG report then Senate Republicans may look into it.

As for Pelosi’s accusation that Barr lied to Congress, McConnell strongly pushed back.

“That’s an outrageous assertion,” he said before mentioning Barr’s release of the redacted Mueller report. “To call a public servant like the attorney general a liar is completely over the top. These people are somewhat suffering from Trump derangement syndrome.”

“They can’t accept the fact that the president won the election. The investigation is over,” he continued. “Why don’t we turn our attention to trying to see what we can figure out what we can do together for the American people and not squander any more time?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

