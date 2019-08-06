MSNBC host Chris Hayes suggested there is “no distance” between the anti-immigration rhetoric published in the El Paso shooter’s racist manifesto and commentary uttered by Fox News opinion hosts like Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham. and Brian Kilmeade.

“I’m not going to quote this manifesto, because screw that, but it is just what we just played — there is essentially no distance in the basic thesis here,” Hayes observed after replaying several Fox News segments on his show Tuesday night, in which the network’s personalities sounded off about a supposed migrant “invasion.”

“This has been a staple of Fox programing for years now,” the MSNBC host added.

Hayes’ guest, Media Matters president Angelo Carusone, went on to claim that there is “a straight line from these chans and some of these other message boards right through to Donald Trump and his campaign’s messaging and communications, and that line goes right through Fox News.”

Carusone also suggested that the manifesto published by the suspect in the El Paso shooting, which resulted in the killing of 22 people, would fit right in on Fox News’ primetime programing.

“If you took that screed, that manifesto and you put it in a Fox host teleprompter like Tucker Carlson or Ingraham or [Sean] Hannity and they were to read this on air, the audience would not be shocked or surprised or disturbed and that tells you all that you need to know,” Carusone argued, before adding that Fox’s “audience would be perfectly fine with” the racist messages against immigrants and Hispanics outlined in the El Paso shooter’s manifesto.

As Hayes was attacking Fox News for their immigration coverage, Tucker Carlson opened his show Tuesday night by insisting white supremacy is not “a real problem in America,” despite the racial motivations behind Saturday’s attack in Texas and FBI Director Christopher Wray recently stating that the “majority of the domestic terrorism cases that we’ve investigated are motivated by some version of what you might call white supremacist violence.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com