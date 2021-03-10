Meghan McCain shared with viewers of The View that Rupert Murdoch is planning to launch a right-wing news network in the U.K. — and went further to speculate that Piers Morgan will head that effort up.

Ever since ITV announced that Morgan had resigned from Good Morning Britain, rumors have circulated on Twitter that he would head to Murdoch’s upcoming news outlet.

McCain’s comments on The View came after the show aired a clip showing a defiant Morgan defending his free speech. She was asked to opine on his departure from Good Morning Britain, which came after his controversial comments about Meghan Markle.

Morgan has forever painted the Duchess of Sussex in the least favorable light, which culminated in his storming off the set on Tuesday, live on air, and his subsequent resignation that came amid a raft of complaints — including one from Markle — to parent company ITV and UK regulator Ofcom.

McCain had mixed emotions over the ordeal, defending Morgan’s right to free speech while offering condemnation of censorship and also expressing empathy to those who are struggling with mental health issues. Markle expressed to Oprah her contemplation of suicide as a result of British tabloid bullying.

The McCain word-salad resulted in no clear take, but her suggestion that Morgan will eventually run a conservative network soon to be launched by media magnate Rupert Murdoch? That stood out and you can watch above, via ABC.

