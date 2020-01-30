Meghan McCain Says Don’t Laugh at Alan Dershowitz: ‘Pretty Good Lawyer’ If He Got ‘Serial Killer’ OJ Simpson Off

Meghan McCain pushed back at her colleagues on The View for bashing Alan Dershowitz over the argument he made in favor of Donald Trump’s presidential powers.

On Thursday, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin were all taken aback by Dershowitz’s argument that Trump could embark on a quid pro quo scheme to boost his re-election chances, and it wouldn’t be impeachable if the president believed his re-election serves the national public interest.

Goldberg said the country owes former Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton “a huge apology” by that “insane” logic, and Hostin soon followed up by calling out Dershowitz’s “disingenuous argument.”

“So Alan just sort of used, like, a first year law school argument that any first year law student would shoot down, and he tried to make it to the American people,” Hostin said. “Come on, Alan!”

After that, McCain jumped in and warned her co-hosts not to “laugh” at Dershowitz since he managed to get O.J. Simpson acquitted.

“I’m not a lawyer, I don’t know. I will say that Alan Dershowitz helped a serial killer get off, O.J. Simpson, so he must be a pretty good lawyer, because he did a good job with that and I think O.J. Simpson is guilty. So he must be a pretty good lawyer because we’re laughing all the time at him and I don’t think that’s a person to be laughed at.”

Mr. Simpson was accused and acquitted of double-murder.

McCain swiftly moved the conversation on from there to the subject of impeachment fatigue.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]