Meghan McCain ripped into President Donald Trump on Thursday for pulling U.S. troops out of Northern Syria to allow Turkish forces to attack the America-allied Kurds.

The View kicked things off by discussing Trump insulting the Kurds while they face attacks from the Turkish military. Trump’s remarks drew a rebuke from the panel, with Joy Behar remarking that “draft evasion runs in the family.”

McCain cited reporting of Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin, who heard from a U.S. Special Forces soldier who said he was “ashamed” by what’s happening in Syria. McCain said she was “happy” with the bipartisan outrage against Trump on this issue, and personally called out the president and Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) for cheering the withdrawal.

“There is blood on anyone’s hands, starting with [Paul’s], and President Trump, who’s letting this happen because there are people being slaughtered after standing with our troops in the Middle East for an extremely long time, fighting against terror cells. We are not entering into a foreign war! They are proxies supporting us! The whole point of having proxies is so we don’t get into another war. Have we not learned the lessons of 9/11? I don’t understand it!…These people are being killed and slaughtered!”

McCain said Paul would be on The View tomorrow, though she will be absent.

Behar said she wouldn’t cut Republicans any slack for opposing Trump’s decision, asking “what makes you think he cares about innocent Kurds being slaughtered when he doesn’t care about innocent children being taken away from their parents?” McCain argued against that comparison while warning that Trump is “opening Pandora’s box” by giving ISIS fighters a chance to escape into Europe.

