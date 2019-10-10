Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger has severely criticized President Donald Trump’s move to withdraw troops from northern Syria and essentially abandon Kurdish allies to an invasion from Turkey.

Earlier this morning, the Illinois congressman mocked Trump’s proclamation that the U.S. military took two ISIS executioners into custody, noting that nearly 10,000 ISIS fighters are at risk of escaping Kurd-run prison facilities amid the Turkish advance.

“Campaign promise fail,” Kinzinger wrote.

Ah the other 10,000 no biggie, at least you got the “big two.” Campaign promise fail. https://t.co/QcRdTZst4k — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) October 10, 2019

Kinzinger also appeared on CNN Newsroom Thursday, and spoke with Poppy Harlow about Trump’s decision to pull troops out of the region.

“These decisions are not making us safer,” Kinzinger said. “I mean this is a really bad decision. And it was a really bad action.”

“We’ve lost 17 American lives in this fight against ISIS from direct combat related action. The Kurds have lost 10,000. That’s more than we lost, by the way, in Iraq and Afghanistan over the entire fight of those wars. And this is a much smaller population. So they took those casualties for us. We lost 17. So, you know, whether or not they were involved in Normandy, they were involved in fighting ISIS on behalf of the United States of America willingly because we didn’t want to put forces on the ground,” Kinzinger said.

Earlier this week, Kinzinger denounced the withdrawal and praised Kurdish fighters, singling out that Trump “failed to fulfill his promise to destroy ISIS.”

I was among the first Congressmen in Kurdish areas of Iraq after the #peshmerga beat back initial ISIS onslaughts. I saw brave men and women determined to see the fight through… and their determination to fight with our support. I promised them that we would be there… 1/2 — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) October 9, 2019

Through the fight. They never imagined the toll (over 10,000) lives lost but they willingly fought. They defended their lands and the lands of Christians and Muslims alike. They faced ISIS directly 2/3 — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) October 9, 2019

And yesterday they were abandoned and @realDonaldTrump failed to fulfill his promise to destroy ISIS. 50 American advisors prevented a Turkish attack. 50. The America I love is capable of a much higher calling. This is a failure. God bless the Kurds. 3/3 — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) October 9, 2019

Watch above, via CNN.

