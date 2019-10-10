comScore

Fox News Reporter Cites ‘Ashamed’ Special Ops Soldier Serving With Kurdish Forces: ‘Atrocities’ Are Happening

By Colby HallOct 10th, 2019, 7:02 am

National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin demonstrated why she is considered one the most respected members of the Fox News news team in a Wednesday evening Twitter thread revealing stunning details of a phone call she had with a US Special Forces soldier serving alongside Kurdish forces currently under attack by the Turkish military.

The Turkish attacks started Wednesday and came after President Donald Trump’s surprising and unilateral decision to cease U.S. military aid to Kurdish forces currently stationed in Northern Syria. Trump’s decision has been received with a remarkable amount of bipartisan criticism, as the Kurds have been an American ally in a very complicated and complex foreign policy.

Yesterday the Kurds reportedly asked for military assistance from U.S. forces to protect themselves from Turkish attacks, which the Trump administration denied, in an apparent decision of great geopolitical favor to Turkish Presiden Recep Erdogan.

Griffin’s phone call with the “distraught” soldier speaks for itself, which you can read below:

