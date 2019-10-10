Fox News Reporter Cites ‘Ashamed’ Special Ops Soldier Serving With Kurdish Forces: ‘Atrocities’ Are Happening

National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin demonstrated why she is considered one the most respected members of the Fox News news team in a Wednesday evening Twitter thread revealing stunning details of a phone call she had with a US Special Forces soldier serving alongside Kurdish forces currently under attack by the Turkish military.

The Turkish attacks started Wednesday and came after President Donald Trump’s surprising and unilateral decision to cease U.S. military aid to Kurdish forces currently stationed in Northern Syria. Trump’s decision has been received with a remarkable amount of bipartisan criticism, as the Kurds have been an American ally in a very complicated and complex foreign policy.

Yesterday the Kurds reportedly asked for military assistance from U.S. forces to protect themselves from Turkish attacks, which the Trump administration denied, in an apparent decision of great geopolitical favor to Turkish Presiden Recep Erdogan.

Griffin’s phone call with the “distraught” soldier speaks for itself, which you can read below:

I just spoke to a distraught US Special Forces soldier who is among the 1000 or so US troops in Syria tonight who is serving alongside the SDF Kurdish forces. It was one of the hardest phone calls I have ever taken. “I am ashamed for the first time in my career.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

This veteran US Special forces soldier has trained indigenous forces on multiple continents. He is on the frontlines tonight and said they are witnessing Turkish atrocities. “Turkey is not doing what it agreed to. It’s horrible,” this military source on the ground told me. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

“We met every single security agreement. The Kurds met every single agreement. There was NO threat to the Turks – NONE – from this side of the border.” “This is insanity,” the concerned US service member told me. “”I don’t know what they call atrocities but they are happening.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

Troops on the ground in Syria and their commanders were “surprised” by the decision Sunday night.

Of the President’s decision: “He doesn’t understand the problem. He doesn’t understand the repercussions of this. Erdogan is an Islamist, not a level headed actor.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

Acc to this US soldier on the ground tonight in Syria: “The Kurds are as close to Western thinking in the Middle East as anyone. “It’s a shame. It’s horrible.” “This is not helping the ISIS fight.” Re: ISIS prisoners: “Many of them will be free in the coming days and weeks.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

This US Special Forces soldier wanted me to know: “The Kurds are sticking by us. No other partner I have ever dealt with would stand by us.”

Disappointed in the decisions coming from their senior leaders. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2019

