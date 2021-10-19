Meghan McCain to Sean Hannity: ‘Being a Conservative Woman in Mainstream Media Is Deeply Threatening’

Meghan McCain unloaded over her time at The View with Fox News’ Sean Hannity Tuesday night.

McCain says in her upcoming audio memoir that she faced “toxic, direct and purposeful hostility” at the daytime show, calling out Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar in particular.

In her first TV interview since leaving The View, McCain told Hannity she enjoyed her time on the show, but said, “You are targeted if you’re the token conservative and you are treated differently.”

“I felt like it was important for mothers to hear that it’s okay, you don’t have to put yourself or your pregnancies in a position where you could possibly have your health or your mental health put in a position of toxcitiy.”

Hannity told her, “I’ve had minor little skirmishes here and there with a few on-air talent, but nothing like this at all ever, not even close.”

“It’s all very personal,” McCain said. “Being a conservative woman in mainstream media is deeply threatening, being a woman who can hold her own on a show like that proved to be ultimately threatening.”

McCain also brought up how she used to work at Fox News and told Hannity, “I probably would not have survived emotionally the past five years of my life, between my dad’s passing and cancer and everything that I speak about in my memoir… if it weren’t for the women I met at Fox News.”

“I had a sisterhood at Fox that I lost at The View, and I know what women supporting women looks like, because I had it when I worked at Fox News.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com