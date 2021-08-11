Megyn Kelly Goes OFF on Andrew Cuomo and ‘His Loser Brother on CNN’: Their Success is Entirely Due to ‘Their Daddy’

Megyn Kelly appeared on Newsmax with fellow former Fox News host Eric Bolling on Wednesday and ripped into Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his brother Chris Cuomo, the CNN host.

This week the governor announced he will resign after a New York state attorney general’s report documented numerous instances of sexual harassment he engaged in. Cuomo has not been criminally charged and he denies wrongdoing.

The scandal has been a source of headaches for CNN, which has been grappling with ethics questions surrounding Chris Cuomo, who was revealed to have been participating in strategy sessions with his brother on how to handle the allegations against him. CNN President Jeff Zucker publicly admonished him and barred him from engaging in such sessions going forward, but the network has taken no further action. Last year the governor appeared on CNN with his brother multiple times to discuss pandemic-related issues.

Kelly had some choice words for the Cuomo brothers:

I am a lifelong New York state gal. And they love their Democrats in New York and they love the Cuomos. They loved his dad. I mean, he was born into such a family of privilege – he and his loser brother on CNN – born into such a family of privilege. These guys never would’ve achieved the positions they have had it not been for their daddy and his name. Very popular three-term governor of New York, Mario Cuomo. So they get into these positions and what do they do? They abuse them.

Kelly then slammed the media in general for under-covering the governor’s nursing home scandal, in which he mandated that some nursing homes accept patients with Covid-19. Later, his administration underreported Covid deaths in nursing homes, a report from the New York Attorney General’s Office found. Only patients who died in nursing homes counted toward the overall nursing home total. It excluded those patients who had been admitted to hospitals and died there.

“They were too busy lauding themselves as Cuomosexuals, applauding Andrew Cuomo on Chris Cuomo’s cable news show,” said Kelly. “It’s so fun. We need a moment of levity. Aren’t they wonderful? Even though Chris asked nothing about the nursing home scandals, which were unfolding when he put his brother on television.”

She said, “This is a moment for Jeff Zucker. Does he care at all about journalistic standards? Is there one percent of that left in that news organization? Or isn’t there?”

Kelly added, “Think about how the women inside of CNN are feeling about this guy right now,” and said that Chris Cuomo “actively worked behind the scenes to dismiss” his brother’s accusers.

Watch above via Newsmax.

