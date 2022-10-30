Mehdi Hasan Suggests Left Not Making Enough Noise About Elon Musk: ‘Right Would Have Made Far More ‘ If It Were George Soros

According to MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan, conservatives would be far more outraged over billionaire George Soros buying Twitter than the left is over Elon Musk taking over the platform.

On his Sunday show, Hasan suggested conservatives would be in far more of an uproar over George Soros buying Twitter than liberals are over Musk’s deal.

“I feel like if George Soros has been buying Twitter, the right would have made far more noise and expressed more outrage. Dems just let it happen, as if it’s fine for Twitter to become yet another platform for misinformation and hate,” Hasan asked during a Sunday panel discussion on Musk’s purchase.

Hasan asked Democrat Julian Castro if President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress could have done anything more to “prevent or even slow down” Musk’s Twitter deal.

Castro said “there may have been,” but stressed individuals need to “hold Elon Musk accountable.”

“I think he’s acted irresponsibly, immaturely. Frankly, Mehdi, I don’t know how in the world this guy got to be the richest person in the world acting as irresponsibly and immaturely as and erratically as we’ve seen him act,” Castro said.

Speculation has run rampant since Musk purchased Twitter, with many believing the Tesla founder will roll back content moderation and allow back many who have been banned from the platform, namely former President Donald Trump.

Musk has said he’s open to reinstating the former president’s account, but Trump continues to insist he’s sticking his his own Truth Social platform.

