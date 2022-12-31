Melissa Rivers Recalls on CNN Notes Between Mother and Barbara Walters, Shares ‘Favorite Memory’ of Icon

Melissa Rivers joined CNN on Saturday to mourn the death of legendary reporter Barbara Walters, and she revealed there was far more to the legend’s relationship to her mother, the late Joan Rivers, than just on-camera banter.

Rivers took to Twitter after the death of Walters was announced. She shared a photo of her mother with Walters.

“An unwavering journalist. A fearless trailblazer. A faithful friend. Rest in Peace, Barbara Walters. You’ll be missed by all,” she tweeted.

An unwavering journalist. A fearless trailblazer. A faithful friend. Rest in Peace, Barbara Walters You’ll be missed by all. pic.twitter.com/a2Z3LKVvQo — Melissa Rivers (@MelRivers) December 31, 2022

During her CNN appearance, Rivers spoke more about the relationship between Walters and her mother and recalled notes the two shared early in their media careers.

Rivers said:

“I found some letters, specifically one sticks with me, which I think it was from the early ’70s, in which Barbara had written a note to my mom talking about being a parent and a public figure. And it was talking about something you would not expect these two women to talk about, that it was tough to balance. That was a very forward-thinking conversation back then.”

Later recalling her favorite memories of her mother and Walters, Rivers revealed her favorite moment came from when the two shared time on The View. It was one of the last shows for Walters and David Letterman was retiring from late-night television at the same time.

“My mother shared a theory as to why Barbara and David Letterman were retiring at the same time,” Rivers recalled.

CNN rolled the clip and in it, Joan Rivers explains with Barbara Walters next to her why her retirement was so well-timed with Letterman’s swan song.

“America, figure this one out. She retires and a week later, David Letterman retires. It’s time America knew. They’re fucking,” she said to uproarious laughter from both the hosts and audience.

Watch above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com