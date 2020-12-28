Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said Monday that he would’ve gotten pardoned by President Donald Trump too if he kept his mouth shut.

MSNBC’s Ari Melber remarked to Cohen that four years ago, if people had to guess who Trump might pardon, Cohen himself “would have been one of those people.”

Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos, Roger Stone, and Paul Manafort have all been pardoned by the president.

Cohen said Trump’s approach is: “Make it rain.”

“He’s taking political favors and money, by people, for the sole purpose of giving them pardons,” he toncinuted. “I think that Trump has just taken over the entire country. He wants to run it the same way that he ran the Trump Organization. As if he owns the company. As if he owns the United States of America.”

He likened it to the president giving friends a “Get Out of Jail Free” card and added, “I would have received one had I agreed not to come out, not to speak truth to power.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

