Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore called out the Democratic Party in a recent appearance on Democracy Now!, claiming that “people of color know” that the party’s loyalties are “ultimately going to be for whatever the status quo is.”

In response to 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stating she’s “just a player in the game” after being asked about presidential candidates spending so much time in Iowa and New Hampshire over states with large non-white populations, Moore argued that the problem is the Democratic Party itself.

“I think people of color know that the Democratic Party has talked a good line, has occasionally done good things, but they know that the loyalties of the Democratic Party ultimately are going to be for whatever the status quo is,” Moore declared. “Whether that’s racially, whether that’s to the people who have money who fund campaigns etc, and I’m sitting here a little disappointed in Elizabeth Warren that that was her answer.”

Moore went on to cite the nation’s changing demographics as a reason Democrats should no longer be comfortable with the status quo.

“[T]his will not be a white majority country in the 2040s. We already have four states that are not white,” Moore explained. “Obvious ones like Hawaii, New Mexico — the giveaway, the clue is in the name New Mexico — California, and Texas. Texas is 57 percent not white, and California just in the last month or two the demographic is like 51-49. It’s close, but up until this year been about 50-50, but now it’s not. But 57 percent. Texas. It’s one of our largest non-white states. Why is it ignored? Why is it Republican dominated?”

Watch above via Democracy Now!

