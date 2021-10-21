Political author Michael Wolff put forth the idea that Steve Bannon wants the January 6th Committee to prosecute him because of the attention it would bring upon himself.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell spoke to Wolff on Wednesday night to talk about the committee’s move to charge Bannon with criminal contempt of Congress after defying their subpoena. The way Wolff sees it, “this is exactly where Steve Bannon wants to be” since the former Donald Trump adviser will use the legal squabble to try ginning up public interest in himself.

“Remember, Steve has been in the wilderness for the last three years since Trump forced him out of the White House,” Wolff said. “But the real pain in Steve’s heart is that the attention has been on Donald Trump — who Steve regards as, as stupid, crazy and a crook — rather than the attention being on Steve Bannon. So, yes, it’s a good day for Steve.”

Wolff was referring to how Bannon was cast out of Trump’s orbit years ago because of several unflattering comments he provided for Wolff’s old book Fire and Fury. Bannon worked his way back into the favor of Trumpworld in the years that followed, and the January 6th Committee is legally ordering him to testify about his conversations with Trump before the former president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

O’Donnell continued the conversation with Wolff by asking what would happen if Bannon is convicted of criminal contempt and sentenced to a year in jail. Wolff was “absolutely” of the opinion that Bannon would do the time in order to politically profit off of it.

“He would be in Heaven,” said Wolff. “He would literally be in Heaven. This would make his career and his life.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

