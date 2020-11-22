Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) raised the possibility of a “constitutional crisis” in the aftermath of the meeting he recently had with President Donald Trump.

Ever since Michigan GOP election officials refused to certify President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory in Wayne County, Trump has been cheering their block on Biden’s state win, and Republicans are now calling for a two-week delay before the Board of State Canvassers certifies the results. Trump continues to claim without evidence that the 2020 election was corrupted by mass voter fraud, even though Michigan Republicans have said they’re not aware of any information that would change the election outcome.

Chatfield and Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey met Trump on Friday amid all this commotion, and their escapades in Washington drew controversy, even as they indicated they wouldn’t get involved with overturning the results in their state. On Sunday, Chatfield gave an interview to Fox & Friends, and after scoffing at the “ridiculous” outrage over the Trump meeting, he insisted that the president didn’t ask him to “break the law” or “interfere” with the election.

“That just simply didn’t happen,” Chatfield said. “I was happy to meet with the president and happy to talk with him and kind of give him an update on what’s going on in the state of Michigan.”

Chatfield continued by speaking about what would happen if the State Board of Canvassers wound up holding the certification vote and landing in a 2-2 partisan deadlock.

“It would then go to the Michigan Supreme Court to determine what their response would be, what their order would be,” he said. “If they didn’t have an order that it be certified, well now we have a constitutional crisis in the state of Michigan.”

It’s never occurred before because as the federal Constitution says, this is left up to the state legislature, and the state legislature decided long ago to do it this way. So if this way doesn’t work, obviously, now we have questions that have, you know, arisen in Michigan for the very first time…It’s a place that I really don’t want to be in.

