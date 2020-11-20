President Donald Trump met with two top Michigan Republicans on Friday, and in a statement after the meeting they put out a statement making a point of bringing up the coronavirus crisis in their state.

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Speaker Lee Chatfield said in their joint statement they requested more federal funds to help the state, saying, “We once again face a time in our state when additional support would o a long way to help those same residents who need our help.”

Their statement goes on to address the issue of the state’s election results. Joe Biden won Michigan, and amid some of the more colorful claims from the president’s allies about supposed widespread fraud, the Michigan Republicans made a point of saying in their statement, “We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election.”

“Michigan’s certification process should be a deliberate process free from threats and intimidation. Allegations of fraudulent behavior should be taken seriously, thoroughly investigated, and if proven, prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” they add. “And the candidates who win the most votes win elections and Michigan’s electoral votes. These are simple truths that should provide confidence in our elections.”

JUST IN: Michigan Senate leader issues a readout of meeting with President Trump. pic.twitter.com/dwi3vGHj24 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 20, 2020

