Michigan’s AG Makes Emotional Plea to ‘Love Our Kids’ More Than ‘We Love Our Guns’ After Shooting at School Her Kids Attend

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel made an emotional plea during an MSNBC appearance on Tuesday for gun control measures to be passed at the federal level following a shooting at a college she has two kids attending.

Three people were killed in a mass shooting at Michigan State University Monday night, and multiple others were injured. The shooter, a man in his 40s, was later found dead from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Nessel joined MSNBC’s Chris Jansing and called for federal gun control laws in the wake of the shooting. Jansing eventually asked the attorney general, a Democrat, about her two sons, both of whom attend Michigan State University.

“I don’t want to in any way impose on your privacy, but how are your sons doing, how are their friends doing? I mean, it sounds like a silly question because obviously, this is horrific, but how are they?” Jansing asked.

According to Nessel, she feared an incident like a mass shooting could happen when her kids moved away from home.

Nessel said:

All I can think about is I can’t believe that as a parent in the United States of America you can’t move your child into college without seriously having to wonder whether they’re going to make it through the next four years before they graduate without being a victim of a mass shooting. And that was a concern I had when I moved my kids into school a year and a half ago and I couldn’t even make it through their sophomore year without an incident like this happening. I’m the top law enforcement official in this state and I can’t prevent a tragedy like this from happening.

She renewed her call for federal action and became visibly emotional when making her final plea to audiences.

“We have to start loving our kids more than we love our guns,” she said.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com