Rep. Mo Brooks blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the fact that Donald Trump just un-endorsed him for shying away from the former president’s Big Lie.

On Wednesday, Trump released an angry statement rescinding his endorsement for Brooks as he campaigns for the Senate. Brooks’ poll numbers have been cratering in recent weeks, and Trump claimed its because he and Brooks had a rally together where Brooks suggested that the GOP should move on from the 2020 election. Trump, meanwhile, is still pushing his false claim that the election was “rigged” and fraudulent.

Brooks has drawn a great deal of mockery over his failed attempts to get back in Trump’s good graces. But now, the Alabama congressman is making a break from the former president. NBC’s Allan Smith obtained a statement from Brooks, which criticizes the ex-president for falling victim to a “ploy” from McConnell. Brooks goes on to doubling down about the GOP’s need to move on from the 2020 election, the claims “Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency.”

Brooks says he “repeatedly” told Trump what he asked for was impossible.

Here’s the complete statement:

It’s disappointing that, just like in 2017, President Trump lets Mitch McConnell manipulate him again. Every single negative TV ad against our campaign has come from McConnell and his allies. I wish President Trump wouldn’t fall for McConnell’s ploys, but, once again, he has. I have not changed. I am the only proven America First candidate in this Senate race. I am the only candidate who fought voter fraud and election theft when it counted, between November 3 and January 6. I repeat what has prompted President Trump’s ire. The only legal way America can prevent 2020’s election debacle is for patriotic Americans to focus on and win the 2022 and 2024 elections so that we have the power to enact laws that give us honest and accurate elections. President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency. As a lawyer, I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period. I’ve told President Trump the truth knowing full well that it might cause President Trump to rescind his endorsement. But I took a sworn oath to defend and protect the U.S. Constitution. I honor my oath. That is the way I am. I break my sworn oath for no man. I’m still the most conservative candidate in the race. Katie Britt’s campaign is supported and funded by McConnell allies, and she’s still a high taxing, open borders, cheap foreign labor, Chamber of Commerce lobbyist. There’s only one conservative option in this race, and I am confident that the people of Alabama will see that on Election Day.

