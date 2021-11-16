Montel Williams Responds to Tucker Carlson: ‘I Got Where I Am Without Being an Heir to a Fish Sticks Fortune’

Montel Williams has responded to Tucker Carlson’s odd segment on Monday night about his brief relationship with Kamala Harris two decades ago.

Carlson delved into the dating history of the vice president and seemed particularly interested in her history with Williams.

“We’re not exactly sure what to make of it,” said Carlson, “but it turns out that Kamala Harris also dated the tabloid TV show host Montel Williams, who was always doing shows about people’s weird sex lives.”

This isn’t the first time Carlson has mentioned their history. In January he said Harris “is the ex-girlfriend of Montel Williams and will be described that way forever after on this show.”

Later during Monday’s segment, he said he wanted to speak with Williams about the relationship.

On Tuesday, Williams told Mediaite he has “no idea” why Carlson is interested in the subject. “It’s weird,” he said. “He’s been oddly obsessed with me… for years.”

Asked if he’d consider going on Carlson’s show as the Fox News host had suggested, Williams said he didn’t know because he’s “not sure they allow people who look like me in either of the two very White enclaves he does the show from.”

“I don’t know. I got where I am without being an heir to a fish sticks fortune,” said Williams, referencing the family of Carlson’s stepmother, who is an heiress to the Swanson frozen food empire. “I grew up in the wrong part of Baltimore and succeeded nonetheless. Would Tucker be where he is if his dad hadn’t married a fish sticks heiress?”

Williams had tweeted on Tuesday, “Last time he was with me in a room, he sat nervously looking around the room in silence.”

He told Mediaite he didn’t actually speak with Carlson. “Wasn’t awkward for me, clearly was for him.”

Williams’ publicist explained that the non-interaction took place in a green room at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

“Carlson is a coward,” said Jonathan Franks. “Tucker saw him, froze and then frantically looked around the room.”

Williams recalled how Carlson’s presence didn’t even register with him at the time.

“To be honest didn’t recognize him until he was pointed out to me,” he explained. “Keep in mind he had said all kinds of loony toons things about me prior to that, and he just didn’t seem to have the same pugnaciousness he projects on TV in real life.”

Fox News declined to comment.

