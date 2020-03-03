Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski addressed the abrupt ouster of Chris Matthews on Morning Joe Tuesday, hailing the MSNBC veteran’s career and lamenting the “cancel culture” that prompted its end.

“He was a former Capitol Hill cop who always wore his heart on his sleeve,” Scarborough said. “And through the years, it occasionally got Tip’s go-to guy in trouble. But you know what? It also made Chris Matthews a beloved figure, and made his show Hardball a political institution.”

Matthews revealed he was leaving the network after more than two decades on his show Monday night. The shock announcement, coming after a week of bad headlines for the host, stunned his colleagues at MSNBC and left his temporary replacement, Steve Kornacki, nearly speechless.

Scarborough wrote on Twitter that the departure of the longtime Hardball host moved him to tears, and he spoke with Kornacki on Tuesday morning about the news.

“Chris gave us his all every night, and that’s why we were wiping tears from our eyes last night. And why we’re going to miss him terribly tonight and every night when 7 rolls around,” Scarborough said. “Thank you, Chris, for all you’ve done, and Steve Kornacki at the big board, thank you for what you said about Chris last night.”

Brzezinski alluded to the allegations of sexual harassment against Matthews in her commentary on his departure.

“As a woman, I want to say this, I loved working with Chris Matthews,” Brzezinski said. “I really enjoyed being his colleague. And I really, I understand the important changes around this so-called cancel culture. They’re important, they’re hard, they’re painful, and in many cases they are necessary.”

“I do wonder at this point, though, as we move forward and we look at this and what happened here, if there might be a better way for all of us in the future. Where we work through this and get to a better place. For now, I’ll just say I’ll miss him every night at 7 P.M., but I remain his friend,” she added.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

