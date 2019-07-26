comScore

#MoscowMitch Trends After Scarborough Goes Off on Senate Majority Leader’s Inaction on Russian Interference

By Morgan PhillipsJul 26th, 2019, 9:55 am

A fired-up Joe Scarborough dubbed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “Moscow Mitch” over his inaction to address Russian election interference Friday on Morning Joe and #MoscowMitch began trending on Twitter just after.

“How can they, Moscow Mitch, keep denying that Vladimir Putin continues to try to subvert American democracy?” Scarborough used the nickname dozens of times throughout his show.

Scarborough must have seen the nickname on  Twitter last night after news circulated that a Russian oligarch’s company was investing millions in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky. McConnell himself had gotten numerous sanctions lifted off of Russian firms the oligarch had ties to. In addition, McConnell blocked two election security bills yesterday he considered “partisan legislation.” Only one Republican in the House had voted for the measures.

“How can Moscow Mitch so willingly turn a blind eye not only this year to what his Republican chairman of the Intel committee is saying, to what Robert Mueller is saying, what the FBI director is saying, to what the DNI (Director of National Intelligence) is saying, to what the CIA is saying, to what the United States military Intel community is saying,” Scarborough asked on his show.

He said that “Moscow Mitch” calls Russian interference a hoax. He said that McConnell is “aiding and abetting” Vladimir Putin’s attempts to “subvert American democracy.” “Moscow Mitch won’t let the Senate take a vote on it. That is un-American,” said Scarborough.

 

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: