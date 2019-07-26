A fired-up Joe Scarborough dubbed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “Moscow Mitch” over his inaction to address Russian election interference Friday on Morning Joe and #MoscowMitch began trending on Twitter just after.

“How can they, Moscow Mitch, keep denying that Vladimir Putin continues to try to subvert American democracy?” Scarborough used the nickname dozens of times throughout his show.

Scarborough must have seen the nickname on Twitter last night after news circulated that a Russian oligarch’s company was investing millions in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky. McConnell himself had gotten numerous sanctions lifted off of Russian firms the oligarch had ties to. In addition, McConnell blocked two election security bills yesterday he considered “partisan legislation.” Only one Republican in the House had voted for the measures.

Lets get #MoscowMitch trending. Would be a great way to end this challenging week. https://t.co/DqJpn1zXdR — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) July 26, 2019

#MoscowMitch helped a Russian oligarch donor by easing Russia subscribe against his partner, Paul Manafort’s top Kremlin connection. Today, he killed two election security bills. Putin bought him for thirty pieces of MAGA-stamped silver.https://t.co/5QldNAzKa9 — Grant Stern (@grantstern) July 26, 2019

Ever notice that the trolls who call you “cuck” are the ones who want to let Russia come in & screw America while they silently watch in the corner?

#MoscowMitch — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 26, 2019

Mitch McConnell is a traitor. Retweet if you agree. Mitch refused to publicly condemn Russian election interference with President Obama in 2016 and now refuses to protect our voting systems. He’s an accomplice to the biggest traitor in American history—Donald Trump. #MoscowMitch — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 26, 2019

#MoscowMitch is such a sad hashtag after the Russian collusion hoax already failed and was further beaten into the ground yesterday at #MuellerHearings… No one other than same thinking losers/bots on Twitter are listening to you. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 26, 2019

Anyone who says the Democrats are causing all of the problems in this country is clearly a traitorous Republican 🤬 #MoscowMitch #ProtectOurDemocracy #ImpeachmentInquiryNow https://t.co/istQyXBdIl — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) July 26, 2019

“How can Moscow Mitch so willingly turn a blind eye not only this year to what his Republican chairman of the Intel committee is saying, to what Robert Mueller is saying, what the FBI director is saying, to what the DNI (Director of National Intelligence) is saying, to what the CIA is saying, to what the United States military Intel community is saying,” Scarborough asked on his show.

He said that “Moscow Mitch” calls Russian interference a hoax. He said that McConnell is “aiding and abetting” Vladimir Putin’s attempts to “subvert American democracy.” “Moscow Mitch won’t let the Senate take a vote on it. That is un-American,” said Scarborough.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com