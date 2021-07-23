Most Stubborn Anti-Vaxers of Rural Arkansas Featured in Stunning Covid-19 Report by CNN’s Elle Reeve

CNN’s Elle Reeve visited Arkansas for a report on how one rural community is steadfast in their opposition to taking the Covid-19 vaccine, and one local nurse who is feeling the pressure as result.

Let’s just let CNN set up the report (from its own website):

Sunny worked as a nurse on a Covid-19 floor of a hospital at the height of the pandemic. The work was hard, but what made it surreal was doing it while living in small town Arkansas, where many people, even some in her own family, said the virus was overblown — “just the flu.” “It’s extremely difficult to watch so many people die, and then have people tell you on Facebook or in Walmart that you’re a liar,” Sunny said. Sometimes that would come from the loved ones of the patients she was taking care of.

“We had people accuse us of giving their loved one something else so that they would die and we could report it as Covid. We heard it more than once that we were fudging the numbers, or we were killing people on purpose to make Covid look like it was worse than it was, or to make it look real when it wasn’t,” she said. Sunny asked CNN not to use her real name, because some dedicated Covid-19 deniers have harassed health care workers, or tried to get outspoken ones fired.

The segment, which aired Thursday night on AC360 but was pulled above from New Day, takes a harrowing look at how resolute the vaccine-hesitant are in their belief that they will never innoculate themselves from a potentially deadly contagion that thas this far taken well over 600,000 American lives.

Reeve has quite an impressive track record of reports that document the real human element of parts of America that typically are only referenced by cable news presenters. This is such an instance in which viewers of the report see in real-time the conflict rooted over Covid-19 in many communities and the underlying politics at play.

