MSNBC Analyst Michael McFaul Blasts Biden Over Not Sending Rockets to Ukraine: ‘A Losing Strategy’

MSNBC analyst and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul blasted President Joe Biden on Monday over not sending to Ukraine rocket systems that could reach Russia.

“We’re not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that strike into Russia,” said Biden on Monday.

On Sunday, McFaul tweeted, “Some of us want to increase arms to Ukraine as a means to hasten a diplomatic solution. Not arming Ukraine prolongs the war.”

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur asked McFaul to elaborate on his tweet.

“Yes, that’s the logic. [The Biden administration has] had a very tortured debate from what I hear from senior administration officials in the Biden administration,” said McFaul. “I think there’s a way to resolve it, by the way. You just sign an agreement with [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky. He has a lot of authority, a lot of legitimacy.”

McFaul explained:

Sign a formal agreement saying we will not use these weapons in Russia. I think that’s a better solution than sitting in Washington and trying to modulate and calculate exactly what we want Ukrainians to do on the battlefield. And number two, this threat of escalation, we’ve been talking about this for over three months. We keep hearing that we do this, we do that, we do this, we do that, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin is going to escalate. And yet what is the evidence about? If the escalation is going to take place inside Ukraine, shouldn’t we trust the Ukrainians to know their security interests better than we do?

“You sound frustrated,” observed Tur.

“I just think it’s a losing strategy,” said McFaul, who sounded flustered. “There will only be an end to this war in three different scenarios. One, Putin conquers all of Ukraine. Two, Ukraine pushes Russia out of Ukraine. Or three, there’s a stalemate on the battlefield. To me, option two and option three are the ones that we should be supporting and the way you do that is to give the Ukrainians what they need to achieve one of those two outcomes.”

