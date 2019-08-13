On MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber, political analyst Jason Johnson praised 2020 Democratic presidential candidates for calling out President Donald Trump’s stoking of racism and white supremacy, which he said “leads to higher levels of terror.”

Johnson and Melber began their discussion by examining the confrontational political ad that Julián Castro ran on Trump’s favorite morning show, Fox and Friends, that geo-targeted Trump’s New Jersey golf club where the president is vacationing. They also pointed to recent campaign trail comments from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who said Trump “winks and nods at white supremacists” and that “when the white supremacists call Donald Trump one of their own, I tend to believe them.”

“I like the fact, Ari ,” Johnson explained, “most of the Democratic candidates — Warren, [Pete] Buttigieg, Castro, [Cory] Booker, there’s been a bit of hedging from [Kamala] Harris and [Joe] Biden — but most have been clear: ‘The president is a racist, the president is a white supremacist, and there are negative consequences to this.'”

“That’s what I think is important about what Warren just said,” he added. “It’s not just that he’s a bad guy and putting forth white nationalist policies, but the violent organizations that have these beliefs see him as their leader, I think that’s a very important message, not just for the soul of this country, which is important, but to make people recognize, especially white America, this is dangerous for everybody. A president who encourage this behavior leads to more shootings, more violence, and higher levels of terror.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

