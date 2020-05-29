comScore

MSNBC, Fox News Personalities Speak Out Against ‘Bullsh*t’ Arrest of CNN Reporter and Crew

By Charlie NashMay 29th, 2020, 11:10 am

Hosts, contributors, and analysts at MSNBC and Fox News spoke about against the arrest of CNN reporter Omar Jimenez, producer Bill Kirkos, and photojournalist Leonel Mendez in Minneapolis Friday morning.

The journalists were arrested while live on air covering the Minneapolis protests — before being released with an apology from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

In a statement, MSNBC declared, “We condemn the arrest and detention of a crew of @CNN journalists who were simply doing their jobs in a tough situation on the ground in Minneapolis. This is a time when the work of journalists continues to be necessary to inform and educate the public.”

“Any infringement on press freedom flies in the face of all of our freedoms and should not be condoned. We support and stand with our colleagues,” the network added.

MSNBC and NBC News talent also took to social media to condemn the arrest.

Talent at Fox News called the arrest “BULLSHIT,” “Insane,” and “Outrageous.”

At CBS News, Ed O’Keefe commented, “This is a professional journalist working for a network that regularly reports live from global hotspots. Wars, riots, coups. I can’t recall one of its correspondents ever being arrested live on TV for doing their job. But you do you, Minnesota.”

