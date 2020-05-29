Hosts, contributors, and analysts at MSNBC and Fox News spoke about against the arrest of CNN reporter Omar Jimenez, producer Bill Kirkos, and photojournalist Leonel Mendez in Minneapolis Friday morning.

The journalists were arrested while live on air covering the Minneapolis protests — before being released with an apology from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

In a statement, MSNBC declared, “We condemn the arrest and detention of a crew of @CNN journalists who were simply doing their jobs in a tough situation on the ground in Minneapolis. This is a time when the work of journalists continues to be necessary to inform and educate the public.”

“Any infringement on press freedom flies in the face of all of our freedoms and should not be condoned. We support and stand with our colleagues,” the network added.

MSNBC and NBC News talent also took to social media to condemn the arrest.

The CNN crew were live on the air, he was holding a microphone @OmarJimenez identified himself as a CNN journalist and his credentials were prominently on display. https://t.co/YtKwTRToSl — yasminvossoughian (@yasminv) May 29, 2020

Every measured word of @OmarJimenez is impeccable journalism. He is what we reporters should strive to be. https://t.co/szWYYm9kmG — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) May 29, 2020

It’s hard to believe what’s going on in America right now

— deadly pandemic that’s killed 100k

— cops kneel on mans kneck, and he dies

— fiery riots in a major American city

— Police arrest a reporter on live tv. https://t.co/lvpKameXDz — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 29, 2020

Don’t forget, Minneapolis Police arrested a CNN crew, who were professionally doing their job, self-identified themselves and abided by police instructions FASTER than they have arrested the police involved in the killing of #georgefloyd — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) May 29, 2020

Talent at Fox News called the arrest “BULLSHIT,” “Insane,” and “Outrageous.”

The arrest of a @CNN crew in Minneapolis this morning was absolutely uncalled for and unacceptable. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 29, 2020

THIS IS BULLSHIT!!! This is an American reporter. What happened to Omar is unacceptable. FULL STOP. pic.twitter.com/oiBIVtVhSM — Lawrence B. Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) May 29, 2020

Good. This should never have happened. Period. https://t.co/D8fskI9KmV — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) May 29, 2020

This is just wrong. @CNN journalist taken into custody for no apparent reason by Minnesota State police – watch below. https://t.co/SC3KfmcK59 — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) May 29, 2020

Insane. Being arrested on the air for covering a stroy. The police in Minnesota are not inspiring confidence. https://t.co/X10LCEkc33 — Gianno Caldwell (@GiannoCaldwell) May 29, 2020

Police arrest CNN’s @OmarJimenez and his crew as they report live from Minneapolis. This is an unacceptable attack on the free press and a violation of the 1st amendment. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 29, 2020

Unacceptable. @OmarJimenez is the most gentle non threatening soul and a fantastic journalist. He had a right to report on what’s going on. This is totally uncalled for. https://t.co/7KqLv39zVy — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) May 29, 2020

Should have never happened. Outrageous. https://t.co/8LiHQchbgJ — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) May 29, 2020

At CBS News, Ed O’Keefe commented, “This is a professional journalist working for a network that regularly reports live from global hotspots. Wars, riots, coups. I can’t recall one of its correspondents ever being arrested live on TV for doing their job. But you do you, Minnesota.”

