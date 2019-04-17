MSNBC Guest: Barr Presser is Nothing But ‘Performative Coonery’

MSNBC guest Elie Mystal slammed Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday, insisting the AG’s press conference — scheduled prior to the release of the Mueller report — is nothing more than “performative coonery.”

“This is embarrassing,” Mystal, the editor of Above the Law said. “Obviously, the attorney general of the United States thinks that his job is to be Trump’s security woobie as opposed to the actual people’s lawyer.”

He then said this: “We should not take anything that Barr says tomorrow as anything other than performative coonery. We should not take anything that the president says tomorrow as anything other than spin.”

Host Ari Melber drew attention to the New York Times report that suggests that Barr’s office has been communicating with the White House about the Mueller report.

“Do you view that as potentially inappropriate?” Melber asked.

“I think entirely inappropriate. This isn’t briefing the president on what’s happening,” Mystal replied. “This is prepping the president.”

Watch above, via MSNBC

