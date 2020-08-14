MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch apologized on Friday for using the term “yellow man” during a rant where he accused a third of Americans of being racist.

“Earlier, I was very passionate. I was talking about racism in this country, about how that’s the only reason I can at this point believe people vote for Donald Trump,” said Deutsch. “I was saying white people are afraid of the Black man, the brown man, I used the term ‘yellow man.’ That’s a stupid term.”

“I was just trying to make a point and I apologize if I offended anybody,” he continued, adding, “People who know me know where my heart is.”

During an appearance on Morning Joe, Friday Deutsch said about Trump, “How do one in three Americans still believe this man about corona or anything? The answer is only one thing: One in three Americans are racists.”

“One in three Americans are terrified that this country, by the year 2040, is not going to be majority white. That the black man or brown man or the yellow man or woman are going to come and take their jobs and take away their suburbs and scare them,” he remarked.

