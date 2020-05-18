President Donald Trump today said he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine, but MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said in response Monday afternoon that there’s always the possibility he’s lying.

"There's a high probability that he's really not taking the drug and I think you would need to have some real evidence to suggest that this is not just another tall-tale of his… He's been so thoroughly rebuked on his advocacy of this drug" – @jheil w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/JX2ijvZmrj — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) May 18, 2020

Wallace said, “I’m not sure that we can take it ot the bank that he’s actually been taking it,” citing the Washington Post count of over 18,000 false or misleading claims the president has made.

John Heilemann agreed, saying there’s a “high probability” he isn’t taking it because 1) “the president’s a pathological liar,” and 2) “the fact that he is not a complete idiot in the sense that he’s heard now what’s been determined now about the dangers of taking this drug.

“I think you would need to have some real evidence to suggest that this is not just another tall tale of his,” he added. “I think the reality is he’s been so thoroughly rebuked on his advocacy of this drug that it stands on some level to reason that he would want people to think, having told everyone else to take it, that he himself is taking it.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

