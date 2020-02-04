With no results out of Iowa as of midnight ET, MSNBC’s Joy Reid said tonight that one of the big winners is Michael Bloomberg.

Bloomberg, of course, skipped Iowa and is banking on Super Tuesday for big wins.

As of this posting, we still have no idea what the hell’s happening in Iowa. but Reid said there’s a good case for how Bloomberg benefits:

“I think tonight was a great night for Mike Bloomberg. It was a great night for somebody who can argue competency at being able to run a big organization.”

She went on to say it “wasn’t a good night for a party” that needs to win the state at both the presidential and Senate level in November.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

