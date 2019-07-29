MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell tonight mocked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his speech Monday that, in part, railed against the “Moscow Mitch” nickname given to him by one of O’Donnell’s colleagues.

McConnell took to the Senate floor today to respond to recent commentary against “Moscow Mitch” and decrying “modern-day McCarthyism,” referencing comments by Joe Scarborough about McConnell not allowing election security legislation to come up for a vote.

Dana Milbank wrote a piece in the Washington Post headlined “Mitch McConnell is a Russian asset.”

O’Donnell mockingly opened by saying “Mitch McConnell rushed to the Senate floor to express his outrage over Donald Trump’s racist weekend rant about Congressman Elijah Cummings.”

He went through McConnell’s speech, defended Milbank as not being a “partisan political columnist,” and said the person who called McConnell “un-American” was “not a left-winger, he is a former Republican congressman” (Scarborough).

O’Donnell concluded by suggesting all McConnell did was elevate the criticism:

“The lesson of the day is do not dare call Mitch McConnell a Russian asset or un-American or ‘Moscow Mitch,’ because if you do, he just might repeat some of your words into the congressional record, where your words will live forever.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

