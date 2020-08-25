MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle ripped National Economic Director Larry Kudlow for minimizing the coronavirus at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Kudlow spoke on the convention’s second night, mostly gushing about the “roaring success” of President Donald Trump’s economic policy and claiming Joe Biden would undo all of it with taxes. He did, however, use part of his speech to acknowledge the pandemic’s financial impact on the country.

“Then, came a once in 100 year pandemic,” Kudlow said. “It was awful, health and economic impacts were tragic, hardship and heartbreak were everywhere. But presidential leadership came swiftly and effectively with an extraordinary rescue.”

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow commenced a factcheck on Kudlow’s address after airing it live, noting that “if you know anything about Covid right now, you would not put the word ‘success’ on it in terms of the American response.” Maddow brought Ruhle in for her take as well, and she tore into Kudlow for speaking as if the coronavirus is over and done with.

He continues to talk about the coronavirus in the past tense. It’s not. We’re living with it. And while we continue to live with it, we’re in an economic crisis. There are no ‘booms.’ We are in a fragile and selective economic recovery. People are buying houses and cars when interest rates are at 0 when you can finance so cheaply, people who have the money to do it. Even the stock market, which Larry Kudlow and the president often equate to the economy — it’s not the economy — but even the entire stock market isn’t booming.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

