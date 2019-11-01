House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) pushed back against the idea of Medicare for All in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Pelosi acknowledged to Balance of Power host David Westin that health care was a winning issue for Democrats in the 2018 elections, and expressed hope Congress could pass a law lowering prescription drug prices soon.

“I’m not a big fan of Medicare For All,” Pelosi said. “I welcome the debate–I think that we should have health care for all, I think the Affordable Care benefit is better than the Medicare benefits.”

“Being respectful of the point of view,” she continued but it is expensive, and who pays is very important, and what are the benefits that come in there.

I would think that hopefully as we emerge into the election year, the mantra would be more health care for all Americans, because here is a comfort level that people have with their current, private insurance that they have, and if that is to be phased out, let’s talk about it, but let’s not just have one bill that do that.

“Remember November: this is the time we have to win the electoral college, otherwise we will be faced with another president again who does not really care about increasing health benefits,” she said.

“Can you win the electoral college with Medicare for All?” Westin asked.

“Well, it would increase the vote in my own district,” Pelosi said, chuckling. “But that is not what we need to do in order to win the electoral college.”

